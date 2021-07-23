Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Faegre Drinker says some employees never have to come back to the office

By Patrick Rehkamp
Posted by 
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath will open its offices Sept. 7, but not everybody will need to come in — ever.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyInc.com

Nearly 75 Percent of Businesses Report They're Bringing Employees Back to the Office

The days of endless Zoom calls and Slack notifications are about to be over for many American workers. Nearly 74 percent of businesses report they're bringing employees back to the office, according to a survey this month conducted by Chicago-based staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle Network. That's a 25 percent increase from the survey's findings in March.
EconomyThrive Global

How can back-to-office employees regain their productivity?

Economies are slowly opening up across the world. Businesses slowly get back on their feet and go back to the office after more than a year of working remotely. Global organizations have mixed ideals in their new normal work environment. While other companies are not rushing to go to work, others like Wall Street banks have rushed their employees back to their buildings as soon as possible.
MarketsDEALBREAKER

All It Took For Credit Suisse To Lose $5.5 Billion Was For People To Ignore Huge Risks Piling Up That Weren’t Making The Bank Any Money

Did you think that $5.5 billion disasters that lead to house-cleanings at both the investment bank and compliance department, cutting the prime brokerage business to the bone, an avalanche of ominous letters and phone calls from regulators and prosecutors, and enough fury to cause even the Swiss to consider—however briefly—actually holding bankers to account just sort of, you know, happen, well, uh, you pretty much hit the nail on the head, according to Credit Suisse’s in-house investigation into the Archegos Capital Management debacle.
Career Development & AdviceHr Morning

Re-engage employees who don’t want to come back to work

Many employees don’t want to come back to work, but they must. So how can HR professionals re-engage employees who aren’t happy about being there?. It’s an emerging challenge for employers – especially those that gave their people the flexibility to work remotely for the past 18 months. Some employees resent having to work on-site again. Others have safety and well-being fears. Some prefer working remotely.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Chain Restaurants Started Contacting Job Applicants From Years Ago

If you applied for a job some time ago — and by that we mean a few years back — you might expect to get a callback from that company — if you haven't had one already. While that callback might seem a bit desperate to you, know that your instincts are not wrong. Some companies, including restaurant chains, really are desperate to get workers back now that the pandemic has retreated somewhat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy