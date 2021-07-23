Guess Aspires for 75 Percent of its Denim to Be Sustainable by 2025
A new report reveals more to Guess’ sustainability plans than eco denim. The Los Angeles-based company recently shared its progress on environmental, social and governance topics since its first sustainability plan was announced in 2016. In “Vison Guess,” written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) standards, the heritage brand highlights its standards and strategy for the future.sourcingjournal.com
Comments / 0