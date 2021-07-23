Guess Aspires for 75 Percent of its Denim to Be Sustainable by 2025

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the market leader in sustainable solutions, is launching an innovative new proposition for clients and large corporate brands. The Sustainability Assessment is a world first in the marketing execution industry, providing a detailed assessment of the sustainability of a company's marketing spend. The assessment identifies risk 'hotspots' and suggests key recommendations for improvement. HH Global possesses the most comprehensive and extensive marketing procurement dataset in the industry which will help provide a scorecard for brands to benchmark their current performance against industry peers and sustainability leaders. The data driven assessment will cover every stage of the product lifecycle and review both environmental and social practices across the supply chain, so brands can ensure they are aligned with the highest industry standards.