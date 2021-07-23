Almost half of new COVID-19 cases are happening in three states

Several states account for around 40 percent of all new coronavirus cases.

Several states account for around 40 percent of all new coronavirus cases, as the delta variant surges across the U.S.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Thursday that Florida, Texas and Missouri are contributing the highest number of new cases in the nation, adding that 1 in 5 are occurring in Florida, and “primarily among unvaccinated people.”

“Each shot matters,” Zients said. “Each additional person fully vaccinated is a step closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

Florida has fully vaccinated approximately 48 percent of its residents, which is nearly on par with the national average of 48.8 percent. Texas and Missouri fall short of the nationwide mark at 43 and 40.7 percent, respectively.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said before a Senate hearing last week that the delta variant first discovered in India accounts for 83 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases — which is up substantially from the 52.7 percent the first week of July. Walensky continued that virus related deaths were up by nearly 48 percent, while pitching vaccine efficacy.

“Each death is tragic and even more heartbreaking when we know that the majority of these deaths could be prevented with a simple, safe, available vaccine,” she said.

Walensky on Thursday reiterated her previous concern regarding the infectious variant, saying “it is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains.”

“It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of, and that I have seen in my 20-year career.”

“This virus has no incentive to let up, and it remains in search of the next vulnerable person to infect,” Walensky concluded.

More than 607,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

