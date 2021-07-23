Cancel
Disney Cruise Line Returns To Sailing NEXT MONTH!

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to experience the magic of Disney at sea once again! The Disney Cruise Line has had their share of us and downs as they have been hard at work preparing to get back on the big blue. A test cruise out of Port Canaveral was postponed due to positive COVID results. Thankfully, that postponed cruise has since set sail for a successful trip. The Disney Cruise Line also set sail with passengers for the first time in over a year for a successful test cruise in the UK! Plus, the Canada cruise ban is ending soon which will open the door for Alaskan cruises. Plus, Disney has hired their first Public Health Officer for the Disney Cruise Line. And now, it’s FINALLY HAPPENING! The Disney Cruise Line is returning!

