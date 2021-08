At least 12 people have died and 100,000 have been evacuated in Zhengzhou city, the capital of central China’s Henan province, after heavy rains led to large areas of the province being submerged in water.Visuals posted on social media show flooded streets, submerged subway stations and people trapped in neck-high water inside subway trains. Entire vehicles were seen to be either covered in water or floating across flooded neighbourhoods.The rain in the city was estimated by some weather forecasters to be the worst in at least 1,000 years, according to news agency Reuters.The city, on the banks of the Yellow...