Deal: These Tortoiseshell Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are 40% Off

If you haven't noticed, skirts, no matter the hemline, are all over the fashion scene. Maxi, midi, or midi, it seems like everyone wants a piece. We're not surprised, as they carry the same silhouette and ease as a dress but offer twice as much versatility with how you style them. The tricky part? Figuring out which shoes to wear with them. While jeans and trousers come with easier options (almost any shoe style goes), skirts don't follow the same fate. Luckily for you, we know a thing or two about styling, so we'll give some assistance with your outfit woes.