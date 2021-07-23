Cancel
Hogansville, GA

Hogansville to host gospel festival

By Cole Trahan
LaGrange Daily News
 9 days ago

There will be a free Freedom Gospel Festival on Saturday, July 24 at Calvin Hipp Park at 400 E Main Street in Hogansville, according to a flyer for the event. Gospel singing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature music by One Accord, Back Porch Pickers, Grace Abounds, Kingdom Express, All For Him, and Sanders Family. Event co-organizer and Hogansville City Council Member Toni Striblin said the accompanying marketplace, which will consist of various vendors , will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The marketplace will be located on Mainstreet at Askew Park, across from the Royal Theater. The event is being sponsored by Roger’s Bar-B-Que on 1863 East Main Street, Hogansville. Food will be available. Roger’s Bar-B-Que will sell barbecue pork and barbecue chicken sandwiches, chips, canned Coke, tea and bottled water. Another vendor will sell Italian ice, Springhill Baptist Church will sell funnel cakes, and two brothers, one seven and one eight, will be running a lemonade stand. Various other foods will be sold at the marketplace, mainly by churches.

lagrangenews.com

