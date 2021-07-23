The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week
We’ve reached that point in early-late summer where all those printed shirts and linen shorts start to blend together. Luckily, this week sees a number of makers putting new spins on summer staples, from Sid Mashburn’s sleek M65 alternative to color-blocked Birdwell board shorts and a gingham shirt from Bryceland’s that’s anything but preppy. Whatever you select from the findings below, stay assured that you won’t be lost in the crowd.robbreport.com
Comments / 0