The 29th of Jon Turney’s weekly selection (introduced HERE) is a blast from Mike Gibbs, taking it back home. Anything Mike Gibbs had a hand in is worth listening to, but extra points for this one, 20 years ago, which featured him revelling in the resources of two different line-ups courtesy of the now sadly quiescent Provocateur records. The one that really stands out is the US ensemble. That’s not because the NDR big band, who take care of the rest of the tracks, aren’t great, just that the US line-up is so powerful.