OAKLAND (KPIX) — With new information from the Centers for Disease Control suggesting the Delta variant of the coronavirus may be as contagious as chickenpox, it’s forcing some parents to reassess whether or not to send their kids to school for in-person instruction this Fall. Oakland Unified School District is opening on August 9 for the new school year. The district said only a few hundred students out of the roughly 36,000 students have requested distance learning. But the Delta variant could increase the number of students who opt to do online learning. Mario Zambrano has two sons in OUSD. His 13-year-old...