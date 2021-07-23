Cancel
Conroe, TX

CNLC hosts blood drive Wednesday, new-member orientation Thursday

Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings to all Lions, prospective Lions, and the community “We Serve.” We are nearly one month into our new leadership team and we have not skipped a beat in the transition. Lion President Steve Williams is challenging Lions in many ways to exceed expectations. Most recently the Conroe Noon Lions Club was named the number one club in the United States of America with 307 members. There are 46,000 Lions Clubs in the USA. Let’s not rest on our laurels with this honor. Be mindful to invite prospective members to our weekly lunch meeting so they can see we are a club of action, community service, and a lot of fun.

www.houstonchronicle.com

