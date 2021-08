Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Covid has changed the way many businesses operate. 2020 and 2021 have tested many of us as business people, as leaders and as entrepreneurs. We have been constantly pushed to pivot and innovate our lives and to adapt to a new world, whether that involves making online experiences more personal, going green or integrating new technologies. On top of that, a growing understanding of society's responsibility for marginalized communities has further shifted business priorities.