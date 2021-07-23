Cancel
Everything you need to know about Jordan Peele's Nope

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele seems to be one of the busiest men in Hollywood. In the past year alone, he’s produced no fewer than four TV shows and movies (Lovecraft Country and Candyman included; written and starred in a forthcoming stop-motion movie from the director of Coraline; and made more than a few voice appearances in Big Mouth. But his last directorial effort, the Lupita Nyong’o-starring döppelganger shocker Us, hit cinemas over two years ago, and we’ve long awaited whatever might follow it. Well, the wait is over and now we know what that is: a new movie called Nope.

