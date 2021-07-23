Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How I Missed the Biggest Automotive News Story of the Past Decade

By Jo Borras
Truth About Cars
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDieselgate. It was one of the biggest corporate scandals in recent history, resulting in billions of dollars in fines, CEOs stepping down in shame, a few scattered criminal charges, and the death of Volkswagen’s beloved TDI diesel engine line in North America. You could even argue that the current accelerated push for EVs is just ongoing fallout from the initial Dieselgate dirty bomb. But by far the worst thing about Dieselgate is that I saw things happening with my own eyes back in 2008, had no idea what I was looking at, and blew my chance to break the biggest automotive news of the decade.

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Tdi#Renntech#Mercedes#Amg Og#Mb#Affalterbach#W204 C63#Mpg#Teutonic#Lancia Stratos#Rt#E55#G55#Tcu#Vw#D#Sema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Car Recall In History

General Motor’s Chevy division recalled some of its Bolt EV models because of potential engine fires. The embarrassment and bad publicity for the “Tesla killer” was compounded by the fact that it was the second recall of the model. Approximately 69,000 of them were recalled in an action that covered models from 2017, 2018, and […]
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford Moving toward Build-to-Order, Away from Packed Dealer Lots

The pandemic and the resulting chip shortage have changed how Americans buy cars, and Ford thinks that a build-to-order process is the right way to go moving forward. To help sell cars online, Ford recently introduced Ford Express Buy for the Mustang Mach-E and Ford Blue Advantage for used cars and other digital options.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Puma Beats Out Fiesta, Focus, To Become European Best Seller

The Ford Puma has been a popular addition to the automaker’s European lineup and has led to a bit of envy from those that live in the U.S. Sadly, as Ford Authority exclusively reported over a year ago, the subcompact crossover will not be heading to North America, even though one was spotted in Dearborn earlier this year. Regardless, the Ford Puma remains a massive hit in Europe, where it became FoMoCo’s best-selling vehicle in the region in the first half of 2021, according to Automotive News Europe.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Strikes Dodgy Deal With Desperate Dealerships

During times of crisis, tough decisions must be made and Ford has reportedly just made one that'll have a significant impact on dealerships struggling to maintain new vehicle inventory at acceptable levels. Some dealers project they'll run out of new Fords to sell next month. That's obviously not acceptable. Various relief efforts are underway as the auto industry continues to battle the semiconductor chip crisis. Ford, for example, recently managed to get ahold of a fresh chip supply to complete assembly for thousands of new units of the popular Ford F-150. It's certainly a good start. But what about thousands of other new Fords still lacking those precious chips?
CarsFOXBusiness

GM drops another feature from its full-size trucks due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage keeps chipping away at the features available on GM's big truck. General Motors has been prioritizing production of its popular and profitable full-size pickups and SUVs as it works to manage supplies of the key components. The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two...
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Auto review: Honda improves America’s favorite compact sedan for 2022

How many compact sedans did the former Big Three build last year? None. Zero. Zip. It’s as if they imperiously decreed that Americans no longer needed them. But what if you prefer a compact car?. Last year, Americans bought approximately one million compact cars, of which 261,225 were Honda Civics,...
Public HealthTruth About Cars

Ford Reintroducing Mask Requirements in Three States

For the last several nights it’s been impossible to turn on a screen and not encounter some besuited mouthpiece telling you that face coverings and social distancing will be the peak of fashion by this fall. In the real world, we’ve seen this mirrored by governments and businesses reinstituting COVID restrictions. General Motors even got out early and decided (with encouragement from the UAW) to bring back masking in Missouri.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Best-Looking Crossover Destroys Hatchbacks

There's definitely no shortage of Ford SUVs and crossovers in North America. If you're a city dweller, there's the Ford EcoSport. Outdoor enthusiast? Bronco or Bronco Sport. Got a family to haul around and Costco runs to do in between? Look no further than the Explorer or Edge. The Blue Oval has got you covered. But there's still one Ford crossover we desperately want but can't have, the Puma.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Toyota bZ4X Returns the Brand to the EV Space

WHAT IT IS: Toyota's first dedicated electric crossover falls between the C-HR and RAV4 in terms of size. It will be the first to wear the "bZ" badge, which stands for Beyond Zero—Toyota's sub-brand of battery electric vehicles. The bZ4X concept shown here made its debut at the Shanghai Auto...
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Will Pay $1.5 Million To Model S Owners For Reducing Their Cars’ Maximum Battery Voltage

Tesla has agreed to pay a total of $1.5 million in settlements with 1,743 Model S owners for reducing the maximum battery voltage in their cars through a software update. As reported by Automotive News, the parties reached an agreement on Wednesday. Each of the 1,743 Tesla Model S owners will receive a $625 compensation from Tesla. The documents issued in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco suggest that this amount is “many times the prorated value of the temporarily reduced maximum voltage”.
Small Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

The five biggest retail technology news stories of the week

It’s time to reflect on another eventful week for the retail systems space. Here's your briefing on the biggest stories from the past few days, including Morrisons going checkout free, Ocado, Farfetch and Checkout.com enjoying decacorn status, and Jeff Bezos rocketing in to space. 1. Morrisons Project Sarah taps AiFi...
Kentucky Statefordauthority.com

Ford Mask Mandate To Be Restored At Kentucky Plants

Earlier this week, a Ford mask mandate was reinstated for the automaker’s facilities in the states of Florida and Missouri as positive COVID-19 cases begin to rise once again as a result of the Delta variant of the virus. At that time, Ford said that it would continue to monitor case data and make additional changes if necessary. Now it has, as the Ford mask mandate has been restored at the automaker’s Kentucky plants, according to Automotive News.
Newton, KSNewton Kansan

Some dealers struggle to stock used car lots

The demand for used cars has some lots depleted, and salesmen struggling to keep up. It's a story that plays out not only statewide, but across the nation. "It has been a struggle throughout the year, but we have been able to source vehicles from a different avenues," said Matthew Hensley, general manager of Midway Motors in Newton.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Forced To Stop Gladiator Production

Last week, Hyundai said that the ongoing chip shortage won't get any worse than it is now, raising hopes that one of the greatest challenges of the year for automakers has an end in sight. But that doesn't mean that more production cuts don't lie ahead. The latest word is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy