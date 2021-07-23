Columbia man arrested for November shooting

Boone County Sheriff's Office Aaron Jones

Columbia police arrested a man in connection with a shots fired incident in November 2020.

Prosecutors filed charges against Aaron Jones, 20, on July 14, more than seven months after police say they identified Jones as the suspect in the case.

According to court documents obtained by ABC 17 News, police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, at Arena Liquor off of Ballenger Lane. Once they arrived at the scene, officers reported they found shell casings and shattered glass.

Police say surveillance video from Arena Liquor showed Jones backing his car onto Ballenger Lane after going into the store. Investigators reported the footage showed gunshots came from the passenger side of Jones' car in the direction of a silver car in the road.

No one was hurt in the incident.

In a probable cause statement, police said they identified Jones as the suspect in the shooting two days after the incident and forwarded a request for an arrest warrant shortly after.

Prosecutors charged Jones last week with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident.

Jones has an arraignment scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

