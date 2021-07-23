Map: Tamarack Fire perimeter and evacuations; Highway 395 closed

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada (CBS SF) — The advancing flames of the Tamarack Fire crossed over into Nevada early Wednesday, forcing voluntary evacuation warnings for several small communities to the west of the Highway 395 corridor. During his Wednesday morning briefing, Operations Section Chief Pat Seekins said the rugged terrain along the Nevada-California state line on the northeastern edge of the massive blaze was challenging for the fire crews. “As we get into the northeast things get a little different, we get into fairly tougher ground,” he said. “Fairly steep and rugged terrain. Some thicker fuels. This fire was very active yesterday. The...