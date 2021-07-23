Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Map: Tamarack Fire perimeter and evacuations; Highway 395 closed

By Bay Area News Group
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tamarack Fire burned on Friday into populated areas along Highway 395 near the California-Nevada line, according to the Forest Service. Saturday morning’s official estimate of the fire’s size was 65,152 acres (102 square miles), an increase of about 7,000 acres since 24 hours previous. Containment remained at 4%, on the flank along Highway 88 in the Diamond Valley area and along Highway 395 near Spring Valley.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Tamarack#Legislature#The Forest Service#Topaz Ranch Estates#Smith Valley High School#Ebbets Pass#Mesa Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Two firefighters die in Arizona and Northern California wildfire forces temporary closure of major highway amid record-breaking heat wave

Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow Sunday and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered records and strained power grids. Two firefighters died...
Markleeville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Tamarack Fire: Badly Burned Bear Cub Rescued In Markleeville; Blaze 45 Percent Contained; Alpine County Evacuation Orders Lifted

MARKLEEVILLE (CBS SF) — An evacuated family returning to check on their Markleeville home over the weekend discovered a badly burned bear cub who had suffered severe burns in the Tamarack Fire. The family called officials at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care clinic and arrangements were made for a team to pick up the bear and transport it for treatment. “We found the cub – sedated it – (tried to run down the hill in the pitch black dark but we found him) and headed back to LTWC,” officials posted on Instagram Monday. “We gave him pain meds — fluids & treated...
Nevada StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

Tamarack Fire Update: Wind-Whipped Flames Cross Into Nevada; Firefighters Digging In Along Highway 395

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada (CBS SF) — The advancing flames of the Tamarack Fire crossed over into Nevada early Wednesday, forcing voluntary evacuation warnings for several small communities to the west of the Highway 395 corridor. During his Wednesday morning briefing, Operations Section Chief Pat Seekins said the rugged terrain along the Nevada-California state line on the northeastern edge of the massive blaze was challenging for the fire crews. “As we get into the northeast things get a little different, we get into fairly tougher ground,” he said. “Fairly steep and rugged terrain. Some thicker fuels. This fire was very active yesterday. The...
Athol, IDPosted by
UPI News

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park

July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park. The fire west of the theme park late Friday afternoon spread to 50 acres and destroyed small outbuildings, Kootanai County Search and Rescue Chris Way told The Spokesman-Review.
California Statedailynewsen.com

California's Tamarack Fire is rapidly growing; evacuations are required

The fire is close to Pleasant Valley and Markleeville. Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect for Markleeville Park and Campground and Shay Creek. Officials from Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest say that the fire is active along all sides and has a high spread rate as it burns wood and bush. Authorities claim that it has destroyed at most three structures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy