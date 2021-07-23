Map: Tamarack Fire perimeter and evacuations; Highway 395 closed
The Tamarack Fire burned on Friday into populated areas along Highway 395 near the California-Nevada line, according to the Forest Service. Saturday morning’s official estimate of the fire’s size was 65,152 acres (102 square miles), an increase of about 7,000 acres since 24 hours previous. Containment remained at 4%, on the flank along Highway 88 in the Diamond Valley area and along Highway 395 near Spring Valley.www.mercurynews.com
