JLL Chicago said it's going to lead the leasing efforts for the soon-to-be-revitalized Bookman's Alley project on Sherman Avenue near Northwestern University. JLL said the plan involves renovating the first floor of the former Varsity Theater in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue. According to JLL, the former 1926 theater includes 34 apartments and 10,175 square feet of leasable space; available space for up to six storefronts ranging in size from 1,080-3,200 square feet.