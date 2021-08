Mad Fun: July 23

American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, hosts shuffleboard tournaments every Thursday at 6 p.m. with blind draw for partners.

American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield hosts shuffleboard tournaments every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and New York Strip steak dinners at 5 p.m. every Friday.

American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre at 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.

American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24 to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournaments will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday at 7 p.m.; open jam every Friday at 8 p.m. All events open to the public.

Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; DJ Buddy Patterson from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 23; Monarch Band from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 24. No cover charge.

The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Misunderstood (punk show) at 8 p.m. Friday, July 23.

Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Nuthin’ Fancy — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 23.

T.M. Nortons Brewery, 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Live music with Zack Day — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Pax Verum Brewing, 908 N. Main St., Lapel: Alan Kaye and the Toons from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday and Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.

Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Kurt Hodgin — 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 23; Corey Cox — Friday, July 30.