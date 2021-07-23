Cancel
Move of the week: how to improve your posture | Shona Vertue

By Shona Vertue
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Shona Vertue doing the hip thrust Photograph: Daniel Boud/The Guardian

If you spend your days sitting on your buttocks, their muscles will become weak – and this can wreak havoc on your lower back and knees. Enter the hip thrust: this works your buttocks and hamstrings, both of which are important for posture. They also help movement and stability in the hips (great for runners). Hit a few sets to break up long stints behind your desk.

a) Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat and hip distance apart. Place your shoulders against the edge of a chair or couch. (If using a chair, put it against a wall so it doesn’t move.)

b) Drive your feet into the floor and lift your hips towards the ceiling, keeping your chin tucked towards your chest and tailbone tucked towards your heels.

c) Hold for one second, before lowering your hips back towards the floor. Repeat three sets of 20 to 30 repetitions.

