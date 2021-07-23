Guardians chosen as new name for Cleveland's baseball team

Short- and long-term fortunes can be won and lost around Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Just consider some recent history. In 2015, the Kansas City Royals added Ben Zobrist and Johnny Cueto, who contributed to their World Series championship. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs acquired rental closer Aroldis Chapman, sending Gleyber Torres to New York. While Chapman had an uneven postseason, he was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series (after blowing a save that night, one of his three blown saves that postseason) as the Cubs finally broke their curse. At the waiver deadline in 2017, the Houston Astros acquired Justin Verlander and fixed his slider grip, and he helped the club to a title. In 2018, the eventual champion Boston Red Sox did not make a trade, but in 2019, the Washington Nationals improved their bullpen without surrendering a prospect inside their top 20.