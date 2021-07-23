American Express is the Dow's top stock for 2021. Here's why

Now that most of the mega-cap technology names have reported their earnings, many investors are trying to determine what’s next for the market. Will we see money rotate out of FAANG stocks and into some of the beaten-up value and cyclical names? Are we going to see some volatility given that most of the strongest earnings reports have been sold? Only time will tell, but it certainly makes sense for investors to start putting together a shopping list of quality names to add in August to stay ready for any of the scenarios to come.