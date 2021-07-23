Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

American Express is the Dow's top stock for 2021. Here's why

By By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business
WTHI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Express is the top stock in the Dow so far this year, and AmEx's earnings on Friday morning show why investors are never leaving home without it. The credit card giant reported a quarterly profit of $2.3 billion, easily topping Wall Street's forecasts. Revenue for American Express came in at $10.2 billion, a 33% jump from the second quarter of 2020 and also ahead of consensus estimates. The stock rose nearly 4% Friday on the news.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Express#Stocks#Platinum Card#Us Bancorp#Dow#Amex#Amex#Covid#Mastercard#Visa#Fintech#Kabbage#Square#Venmo#Capital One And#Us Bancorp#Campbell#Millennial#Delta#Hilton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Sierra Wireless is on the cusp of a cyclical recovery. LG Display will profit from rising sales of new TVs and phones. Zynga’s latest acquisitions will help the company maintain its momentum after the pandemic ends. A stock that trades at less than twenty dollars per share might initially seem...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Goldman Sachs, Marijuana Stock Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

Your stocks to watch include bank stocks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Capital One Financial (COF), as well as cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), tech services firm Globant (GLOB) and specialty chemicals maker Element Solutions (ESI). Shares of those companies are all near buy points. Although some could offer...
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for August

Now that most of the mega-cap technology names have reported their earnings, many investors are trying to determine what’s next for the market. Will we see money rotate out of FAANG stocks and into some of the beaten-up value and cyclical names? Are we going to see some volatility given that most of the strongest earnings reports have been sold? Only time will tell, but it certainly makes sense for investors to start putting together a shopping list of quality names to add in August to stay ready for any of the scenarios to come.  
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

CAJ - Free Report) : This provider of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days. Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus. Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote. Dow Inc. (. DOW...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Pinterest Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) plunged 18% on Friday after the social media platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. Pinterest's revenue soared 125% year over year to $613.2 million. Its net income, meanwhile, improved to $69.4 million from a loss of $100.7 million in the year-ago period. The gains were fueled by strong increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), as advertisers ramped up their spending on Pinterest's platform during the pandemic.
StocksBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from Alibaba Group's earnings

Alibaba Group will be releasing earnings Q1 on August 3. Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group will release earnings per share of HKD 2.15. Follow Alibaba Group stock price in real-time here. On August 3, Alibaba Group reveals figures for the most recent quarter. 22 analysts are expecting earnings of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

You’ll find a misunderstood energy innovator and a resurgent chip stock buried deep in Wall Street’s bargain bin today. These fantastic companies are poised to prove the critics wrong in the long run. Value investors are always on the hunt for inexpensive stocks tied to fantastic businesses. Ideally, they want...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in August

Some cannabis companies play up their positive adjusted EBITDA or point to profits with asterisks. This one is highly profitable -- for real. The stock has outperformed many cannabis stocks over the last three years and continues to have strong growth prospects. As an added bonus, it even offers an...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Under $30

Even though the per-share price of a stock shouldn’t be more of a concern to investors than its valuation, sometimes investors do focus on the price tag. And if you are one of those investors, and you are determined to invest in some good stocks under the price of $30 per share, there are three that should be on your radar.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: P&G, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Caterpillar and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products giant rose 1.1% in the premarket after it beat estimates by 5 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.13, while revenue beat forecasts as well. P&G did warn of continuing inflation pressures as input costs rise. Separately, CEO David Taylor will step down in November after a 6-year run, to be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller. Taylor will become executive chairman.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell on Friday following the release of the e-commerce giant's second-quarter results. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon's stock price was down more than 7%. So what. Amazon's net sales jumped 27% year over year to a staggering $113.1 billion, fueled by strong gains in its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy