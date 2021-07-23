Cancel
NBA

Report: DeMar DeRozan could be interested in ‘returning home’ to join Lakers at discounted price

By Sam Leweck
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DeMar DeRozan is reportedly interested in signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Moreover, it appears he may be willing to accept less money to do so. “DeRozan, who starred at Compton High [School] and USC (University of Southern California), has interest in returning home to play for the Lakers, even if it is for less than the $27.7 million he earned last season in San Antonio, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

