When is a creative approach appropriate on your resume?

I want to extend a hearty shout out to all those who completed (or will shortly complete) “micro internships” via organizations such as theforage.com or parkerdewey.com. These budding professionals are already updating their resumes to showcase the projects they worked on this summer and the skills they deployed to benefit notable companies. Some received offers from these companies to work for them during the school year or post-graduation. Others used the opportunity to discover more about the world of work and the type of area they may enjoy pursuing.