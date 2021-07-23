Niche Fragrance Brand Amouage Expands Into the U.S.

Houston native and owner of LAMIK Beauty, Kim Roxie announced to her fans on Instagram that LAMIK will be launching in Ulta Beauty on August 1st. “LAMIK Beauty is excited to announce that you will now be able to shop our products online at ULTA.com We are filled with gratitude for all of you who voted and got us here!!! This is a win for all of us. 💕💕💕 The official launch will take place on August 1st @ultabeauty online. LAMIK products will now be available on ULTA.com, which is the largest beauty specialty retailer in the country,” Roxie shared.