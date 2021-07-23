Niche Fragrance Brand Amouage Expands Into the U.S.
Luxury ultra-niche fragrance house Amouage is expanding into U.S. retailers. The brand has plans to launch at retail stores across the U.S. through 2023, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, where select, top-selling fragrances will be available. In June, the brand founded its direct subsidiary in the U.S. called Amouage Americas, which has an office in New York. They have also signed distributor agreements with key markets globally including China.wwd.com
Comments / 0