Surprise endings in the Bible and in life
Do you enjoy suspense stories? Those books of intrigue, tension, murder plots, twists, and turns. Many people do not associate this genre with the Bible. But there is a fantastic book called Esther, with all that and more. It is fascinating how God orchestrates dreams, murder plots, and a brave woman to be in the right place at the right moment. It also has a surprise ending. I highly recommend reading it. Before you do, if you would allow me; I would like to share with you a little of my story.www.redbluffdailynews.com
Comments / 0