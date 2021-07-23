Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bluff, CA

Surprise endings in the Bible and in life

By Shirley Engebretsen
Red Bluff Daily News
 9 days ago

Do you enjoy suspense stories? Those books of intrigue, tension, murder plots, twists, and turns. Many people do not associate this genre with the Bible. But there is a fantastic book called Esther, with all that and more. It is fascinating how God orchestrates dreams, murder plots, and a brave woman to be in the right place at the right moment. It also has a surprise ending. I highly recommend reading it. Before you do, if you would allow me; I would like to share with you a little of my story.

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
California Society
City
Red Bluff, CA
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bible#Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Religious Viewpoint: Rapture

Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church. The word...
Religionguideposts.org

God and Your Stress

That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10 (NIV) When I washed a new blouse I’d only worn twice and it fell apart, so did I. In tears,...
Religiondiscipleship.org

Refusing to Speak is Refusing to Obey Jesus

Jesus wasn’t making a suggestion when He called His followers to make disciples of all nations. He was serious. In (Mark 16.15 NIV), He gave this command to His men: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation.” Again in (Acts 1.8 NIV) Jesus declared, “you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The phrases “go … and preach” and “you will be my witnesses,” don’t sound like Jesus is unclear or half-hearted on this issue. He sounds like a king giving orders and that is exactly who He is.
Religiongadsdenmessenger.com

God’s Word revealed – Narcissistic Eve did not set a good example

A local doctor recently related (in a newspaper) his experiences with several of his young COVID patients. He first was astounded that they refused to be vaccinated during routine consultations. He was further saddened by the pleas of one of them after she tested positive for the virus and begged to be vaccinated.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
Religionapppicker.com

Swipe Bible – Modern English Parallel Bible

The Bible is undoubtedly an old book; it’s been around for more than 2000 years. Any book that’s that old will become a little dated. Think about the language we use today compared with common phrases from just 20 years ago: there’s been a lot of change in language in just that short period of time.
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’” ~ Matthew 19:14.
ReligionTyler Morning Telegraph

Bible verse 7.24.21

“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”’”
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

This week we will go back to Psalms and read chapters 51 through 100. Some of these were written by David, some by others. They are songs and prayers from the heart. Joy and rejoicing are mentioned many times. Asking God to “hear my prayer” is also common. In all of these psalms there is no doubt that the writer knows that God is in charge and man is not.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“The law of your mouth is better to me than thousands of gold and silver.” (Psalms 119:72 AKJV) Material things will not meet the need of the human heart. Only God can do that. “Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through...
Religiontruthforlife.org

5 Bible Verses on Prayer

Ephesians 6:18 “… praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end, keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints.”. Commentary from the sermon “Praying…” by Alistair Begg:. 2 Samuel 7:25“And now, O LORD God, confirm forever the word that you...
ReligionColumbian

She brought family Bible back to life

MINNEAPOLIS – The Bible was stained and worn, with missing pages and detached covers and an exposed spine. Phil Handy had found it in his aunt’s Florida attic, wrapped in thin brown paper. The book was unassuming, the size of a fat brick. But for years, Handy had heard rumors of a family Bible dating back to the Revolutionary War and containing handwritten genealogy information, including dates of birth.
Lewistown, PASentinel

Vacation Bible School

Editor’s note: To have your church’s Vacation Bible School event listed on the Religion page, email ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Strodes Mills Baptist Church, 8151 US Hwy 522 S, Lewistown, will hold vacation Bible school with the theme Wonder World Funfest: Amazed by Our Extraordinary Savior from 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 26-30, for children age 3 through sixth grade. Each night will have worship, Bible lessons, crafts, snacks and a game. For more information, call (717) 248-9484.

Comments / 0

Community Policy