TNT Tropang Giga release Ray Parks, Jr.

By Philip Matel
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of a stalemate with TNT, Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. has finally been granted release by the Tropang Giga, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial told ESPN5 Friday. "TNT has released Bobby Ray Parks," said Marcial through text. Earlier, it had been reported by Bea Micaller of GMA News Online that...

tv5.espn.com

