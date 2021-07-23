Cancel
US clinics slower to provide opioid treatment than Canadian clinics

By Yale University
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs opioid overdose deaths rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, people seeking treatment for opioid addiction had to wait nearly twice as long to begin methadone treatment in the United States than in Canada, a new Yale study has shown. In both countries during the pandemic, about one in 10 methadone...

