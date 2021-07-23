Cancel
South Africa's vaccination drive regains pace after unrest

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after being disrupted earlier this month by a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, the country's acting health minister said Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...

