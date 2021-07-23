NHL Draft Weekend Trade Bait: Players to Watch
The NHL draft weekend is usually the busiest period in the summer trade market. Several established stars could be on the move within the next couple of days. Jack Eichel remains the big fish in the trade market. Several clubs are believed to have expressed an interest in the Buffalo Sabres center. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames appear to have dropped out of the bidding. He feels the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers could still be among the suitors.www.si.com
