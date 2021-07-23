Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Draft Weekend Trade Bait: Players to Watch

By Lyle Richardson
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL draft weekend is usually the busiest period in the summer trade market. Several established stars could be on the move within the next couple of days. Jack Eichel remains the big fish in the trade market. Several clubs are believed to have expressed an interest in the Buffalo Sabres center. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames appear to have dropped out of the bidding. He feels the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers could still be among the suitors.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Nate Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Draft Weekend#The Anaheim Ducks#The Minnesota Wild#The Boston Bruins#Athletic#Gm#Blackhawks#Sabres#Washington Capitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Bruins looking to trade Jake DeBrusk

Earlier in the year NHL trade rumors were floating around that the Boston Bruins were looking at trading Jake DeBrusk. At the NHL trade deadline the Vancouver Canucks had interest in a trade but nothing ever materialized. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting DeBrusk was healthy scratched multiple...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
MLBthecomeback.com

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game; Triple-A doubleheader postponed

Philadelphia Phillies minor-league infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency on the field during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Triple-A game against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals’ affiliate) on Saturday, leading to the doubleheader being postponed. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the third baseman “apparently suffered some type of...
NHLSports Illustrated

Top 5 NHL Forwards Remaining on the UFA Market

It was a busy first day of NHL free agency. Over 160 players signed deals, marking a crazy start to an abbreviated summer. Even with the flat cap, teams weren't willing to mess around and while there weren't a ton of star talent this year, teams got aggressive to land the biggest fish as soon as they could.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLSports Illustrated

Evander Kane Accused of Gambling on His Own Games by Wife

In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Evander Kane's wife has accused the San Jose Sharks forward of gambling on his own NHL games. In the post, Anna Kane also accused the NHLer of taking vacations and partying while she and his baby are at home without enough money for formula.
NHLtelegraphherald.com

Fighting Saints players waiting for NHL Draft calls

The Dubuque Fighting Saints look to extend another impressive streak today, when the National Hockey League wraps up its two-day entry draft via video conference call. Since the Saints returned to the United States Hockey League in 2010, at least one Dubuque player has heard his name called in the draft each summer. The streak coincides success in the USHL, as the Saints have finished above .500 and qualified for the postseason each year the league hosted a playoff tournament.
NHLNHL

Coyotes 11-Player Protected List for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

The Coyotes, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced Sunday their list of protected players for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The list comprises seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie. Forwards (7):. Lawson Crouse. Christian Dvorak. Conor Garland. Clayton Keller. Phil Kessel. Johan Larsson. Nick Schmaltz. Defensemen (3):

Comments / 0

Community Policy