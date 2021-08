Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy things that may lead you to live a longer life. A new study finds that people with a higher net worth by their late 40s tend to live longer than a family member with a lower net worth at the same age. They also found that for each additional $50,000 of net worth accumulated at midlife (defined as late 40s for the purpose of the study) a person could improve their odds of being alive for another 24 years by about five percent. The scientists note this suggests that wealthier people may live longer because of personal riches and not simply due to genetics. And though this is good news for people with substantial income and savings, it also indicates that income inequality may lead to health inequality. (UPI)