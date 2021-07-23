Cancel
Campfire Ban Begins July 23 for Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park

Cover picture for the articleBeginning at midnight Friday, July 23, 2021, Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest will implement a complete ban on all campfires, including charcoal. This includes the coastal areas of Olympic National Park. Gas or propane camp stoves may still be used in the wilderness backcountry and campgrounds, but should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter. Extreme caution is urged with any open flame.

