In his first two seasons at Blue Ridge, Brown was a defensive and rebounding dynamo for the Barons as they captured back-to-back VISAA Division II state titles. The 6-foot-9 junior forward added to his game this season, emerging as a consistent scorer. Brown, who is rated as one of the top 100 players in the country in the 2022 class, averaged a career-high 12.9 points a game for the Barons. He also filled up the stat sheet with 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a game as Blue Ridge cruised to another state title.