Matching Sets That’ll Have You Looking Chic for Every Summer Occasion

Express

Taking on summer in style! Beating the heat and looking chic when the temps are rising can be a tricky task. But time is much better spent soaking up the sun than stressing over outfits.

Thankfully, the solution to all your summer styling woes will have you looking fashion forward and out the door in seconds. Enter, matching sets!

Whether you’re hitting the gym, getting ready for date night or in need of an Insta-worthy outfit, a two-piece look is a no-brainer for every occasion.

The trend has celeb’s stamp of approval, too. Matching sets found themselves on nearly every red carpet this year.

From Doja Cat’s striped Balmain number at the Billboard Music Awards and Carey Mulligan’s gilded gold Valentino two-piece at the Oscars to Dua Lipa’s sparkly pink Versace number at the Grammy’s, it’s safe to say that coordinated ensembles are having a major moment.

While a red carpet event may not be in your near future, translating the trend to your daily life has never been easier — there are fabulous options at every price point.

Hitting the town with friends or getting glam for a night with your significant other? Check out the Linen-Blend Tie Front Crop Top + Short Set from Express. Retailing for a total of $80.50, the ensemble will have you looking sleek and sophisticated. Plus, the lightweight fabric will keep you cool in the heat.

Dress up the outfit with a pair of strappy sandals or keep things casual with a pair of simple slides. Regardless of how you accessorize, this set is a wardrobe staple.

If you need something a tad fancier for a wedding or weekend getaway, check out the Carmen Skirt and Siena Top from Misa Los Angeles. The asymmetrical skirt features ruffles and different prints, keeping it flirty, flowy and fun.

While getting dressed up for the day ahead is fun and all, don’t let the style statements stop when it’s time to sleep. So put aside that old, ratty t-shirt (we all have one) and check out this soft-as-can-be navy set from Stars Above. Available for just $24.99, the pajamas are both insanely comfy and ridiculously cute.

Whether you’re in the market for loungewear, floral frocks or simply want slay the style game, keep scrolling because Stylish has rounded up matching sets that are bound to upgrade your summer wardrobe, below!