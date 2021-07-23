HOA Homefront: How to embrace hybrid meetings in your community

The Annual Meeting of Nottacare Condominium convenes. The Agenda shows the standard items including Review Minutes, Financial Report, President’s Report and Election of Directors. As usual, only 20% of the 95 members show up. But the board has been proactive in getting proxies from the rest so having a quorum is not a problem. The president proceeds systematically down the distributed Agenda. After approving last year’s minutes and a year to date financial overview, she moves towards elections in hopes of wrapping up business early so the wine tasting and potluck can begin. But wait! Millie, a longtime resident, rises to her feet and says "Madam President, I’d like to propose a motion to amend the governing documents to eliminate renters. I’m sick and tired of all the coming and going and lack of regard for us owners."
