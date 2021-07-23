Blizzard botched Warcraft III remake after internal fights, costs

In response to the allegations by a California agency of a pervasive 'frat boy culture' allowed to flourish at gaming giant Activision Blizzard, work has effectively stopped on the company's largest title, World of Warcraft, according to Senior System Designer Jeff Hamilton. Meanwhile, since the news broke a multitude of former and current Activision Blizzard employees have come out with stories of their own, denouncing the culture and the response to the lawsuit by Activision Blizzard itself.