Bill would increase fines and penalties for dumping raw sewage into Lake Erie

A Republican lawmaker plans to introduce a bill increasing fines and penalties for intentionally dumping raw sewage into Lake Erie. For the past 20 years, the City of Maumee has illegally dumped as much as 150 million gallons of untreated water each year into the Maumee River, which flows into Lake Erie, one city official told WTOL 11. City officials said they were unaware of the problem and have reported it to the Ohio EPA. The city expects to spend as much as $100 million over the next 30 years to fix the issue, which will increase Maumee residents' water bills by 40% next month.