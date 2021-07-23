Cancel
Disney+ Stories Continue Magazine Covers Spotlight Loki, The Mandalorian, and More (Exclusive)

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has undeniably carved out a unique space for itself in the streaming service landscape, offering premiere movies and TV shows to subscribers every month. The platform is celebrating its array of content with the "Stories Continue" campaign, including the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour, which will be traveling to major cities in the coming weeks. Fans who check out the Summer Tour will get a chance to receive an exclusive magazine spotlighting Disney+ content — and it looks like it will include five epic covers. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at these covers, which spotlight all corners of Disney+'s original programming, including Loki, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Cruella, Monsters at Work, and National Geographic's SharkFest.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

