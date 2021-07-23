Cancel
Week Ahead – Fed to Talk Taper but Stall on Action; Growth Data in Focus amid Recovery Doubts

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead. Meanwhile, US and Eurozone GDP readings could further muddle the market mood as they will likely confirm the solid rebound in Q2 even as uncertainty about the outlook is increasing. If all that wasn’t enough for investors to digest, inflation numbers out of Australia, Canada and the US will come under the microscope.

