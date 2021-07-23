Cancel
Cancer

Most long-sleeved clothes do not protect your skin from the sun, experts say. Here's how to find a safer cover-up.

By Kelsie Sandoval
 9 days ago

Andreea Alexandru/AP

Across the country, sweltering heatwaves have set soaring temperature records and have led to hospitalizations and deaths .

People are beating the heat in various ways - including wearing fewer clothes.

"You can make a safe assumption that if it's hot out for longer periods of time, people whose skin is exposed to the sun probably will face a greater risk of skin cancer," Dr. Brian Gastman, the surgical director of the Melanoma & High-Risk Skin Cancer Program at the Cleveland Clinic, told Insider.

Dr. Mark Faries, co-director of the Melanoma Program at Cedars-Sinai Cancer-The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, also drew a connection between how high temperatures inevitably lead to more sun exposure.

"A warming planet means that people won't be as well covered with clothing, possibly leading to more damaging exposure and more skin cancer," Faries wrote over email.

But covering up doesn't do much either.

"People don't realize that most of our clothes are not UV protected," Gastman said.

Skin cancer cases are on the rise

This year, around 106,110 melanoma cases - the most dangerous type of skin cancer - are expected to occur, up from 100,350 in 2020, with 7,180 people estimated to die, according to the American Cancer Society .

This upward projection falls in line with recorded cases of all skin cancer rates, which have been rising over time. Rebecca Siegel, an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, said melanoma rates have been rising 2% each year.

Some of that can be attributed to our aging and growing population, our increased detection of cancer at early stages, and popular use of tanning beds.

However, Gastman said, "it is possible that the UV rays that we're seeing now [during the heatwaves] could tip someone over" into a higher risk category than before.

Long-sleeved shirts don't protect you from the sun

One way to lower your risk of developing skin cancer is your clothing choices - and it's not a long-sleeved shirt.

Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) is a measure of how protective a piece of clothing is against UV rays.

Cotton and linen shirts have a UPF measure of 5, for example, meaning 95% of UV rays will penetrate through the shirt.

Polyester has a UPF of over 30.

Where to find more protective clothing - or boost the defenses of your own clothes

Some clothes are designed to have built-in sun protection, with tightly woven threads that block out UV rays. Coolibar and Solumbra, for example, sell dresses, skirts, and leisurewear that have a UPF of 50 by using special weaving. The Skin Cancer Foundation also has a list of brands that sell UV protective clothing.

Another option is adding SunGuard to your clothes during a wash. The additive can make a cotton shirt jump from 5 to 30 UPF, for example.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Protective Clothing#Skin Cancer#Cover Up#Ap Experts#The Cleveland Clinic#Uv#Polyester#Coolibar
Related
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Turns out getting enough sun may protect you from cancer

• Inadequate exposure to ultraviolet light is linked to colon cancer. • A lack of UV light may reduce levels of vitamin D. • Vitamin D can also be found in many common foods. Can tanning help fight developing cancer?. While tanning has been linked to skin cancer, a new...
Skin CarePosted by
Tyla

Woman Left With Horrific Sunburn Despite Using Factor 30

*Warning: This article contains images that some people may find distressing.*. A woman has been left fearing to leave her own home after being hospitalised with a huge sunburn across her entire back - despite claiming to have repeatedly applied Factor 30 Malibu sun cream. Danielle Fitzsimons says she was...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Skin Carepurewow.com

How to Reapply Sunscreen While Wearing Makeup, According to the Experts

FYI, we will always be team sunscreen. SPF is key to preventing sunburns and signs of premature aging (like fine lines and dark spots). And though you probably have your daily sunscreen routine down, did you know that you have to reapply it throughout the day? Yup, it’s crucial to reapply your sunscreen—especially if you’re spending the day in the sun.
Beauty & FashionWINKNEWS.com

Science of sunglasses, the sunscreen for your eyes

The summer sun may seem to be shining brighter, but before going outside make sure your eye protection is actually protecting you. UV radiation from natural sunlight can damage the eye’s surface tissues as well as the cornea. UV light produces DNA changes in the eye that can lead to...
CancerWashington Post

The Big Number: Sunburn and the dangers of skin cancer

Each year, more than 33,000 people seek emergency room treatment for sunburn, according to the National Cancer Institute. Overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays causes sunburn, which can be painful because of the reddened, swollen and sometimes blistered skin that it creates. But beyond the discomfort, sunburn comes with longer-term health risks. It accelerates the aging of your skin and increases your risk for skin cancer. Essentially, the more often you have sunburn, the more likely you are to develop skin cancer, the most common type of cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation says that 1 in 5 Americans gets skin cancer by age 70, and that five or more sunburns more than doubles your risk for developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Health experts say, however, that sunburn is preventable. Dermatologists recommend applying a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 whenever you are in the sun (and reapply it every two hours) as it can filter out 97 percent of the rays that lead to sunburn. SPF ratings represent how well a sunscreen blocks UV rays, with higher numbers indicating more protection. To be safe, also try to avoid sun exposure when it is most intense — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — or seek shade and wear protective clothing. Not taking preventive actions can lead to sunburn, which about a third of adults and more than half of adolescents experience each year, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Skin Carewmar2news

Saving your skin, how to avoid a sunburn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– We are smack dab in the middle of summer. Mask-free and carefree. But there is one thing you should not forget while enjoying the summer sun…your sunscreen!. But how do you know if you’re choosing the right one?. More than one out of every three Americans...
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

The dangers of the sun on your skin

The sun is beneficial for humans, but it also carries many risks. Sun exposure can cause various reactions and skin problems. Read the article below so you can be more aware of all the risks the sun brings with it. Do not test your luck with your health. If you are feeling adventurous you can visit casino or NetBet Sport instead.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

3 Ways To Help Protect Your Hands from the Sun and Dryness

When it comes to preventative skin care, facial products get all the spotlight, but it’s not just your face gets fine lines and wrinkles. The next time you reach for your sunscreen, please don’t forget to apply some to your hands. Just like our facial skin, our hands are constantly exposed to the sun and need anti-aging protection, as well; however, they don’t often get the attention they need.
Skin CareNews4Jax.com

How the sun can benefit some skin conditions

If you have eczema or psoriasis, you’ve probably been told that spending time out in the sun can be good for your skin. While that is true, Dr. Melissa Piliang, a dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic, said it’s also important to make sure you’re not overdoing it. “That’s a common question...
Sacramento, CAabc10.com

Protecting your skin from UV rays | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the summer season people spend a lot of time outdoors, whether it's at the pool, hiking or just doing yard work. That's why it's so important to protect your skin. People who are fair-skinned or have weakened immune systems are more susceptible to the sun’s harm,...
Skin CarePosted by
Verywell Health

Here's How You Can Manage Your Sun Sensitivity This Summer

People with rheumatoid conditions like lupus may experience photosensitivity as a symptom of their autoimmune disease. If someone notices their skin getting redder at the start of summer, they may have a polymorphous light eruption. People with and without sun sensitivity can take care of their skin by wearing sunscreen,...
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

What Is Alpha Arbutin & How Does It Impact Your Skin? Experts Explain

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let’s be honest, the skincare industry is all about buzzy ingredients. (For better or for worse.) Well, this new-to-me ingredient had me at hello because banishing dark spots and hyperpigmentation is number one on my priority list. So, once I got wind of the super lightener, alpha arbutin, I knew I had to add this to my beauty arsenal. We tapped two experts, a cosmetic chemist and dermatologist, to get the scoop on alpha arbutin, including what it is and how to find it. Because it’s the answer to the brighter, more even skin tone you’ve been dreaming up for years.

