Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Movies On Demand: ‘Zola,’ ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass,’ ‘How It Ends’+ More

By Liz Kocan
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much can happen in a day or two. The world can end, or at least get thrown into complete chaos. This week’s featured new movies on VOD are all about what you can do in a day, from making amends and tying up the loose ends of your life, which is the basic premise of Zoe Lister-Jones’s new movie How It Ends, or starting out on a whirlwind journey that changes your life forever, as in the stripper-road trip romp Zola.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Helen Hunt
Person
Cailee Spaeny
Person
Daryl Wein
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Bruce Willis
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#Marquis#Fbi#Amazon Prime Video#Lister Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Related
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Responds to Lala Kent’s Apparent Shade at the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Premiere, ‘Pump Rules’ Star Denies Feud

Water under the bridge? Megan Fox wasn’t too concerned by what some fans thought was a dig by Lala Kent at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere. Fox, 35, didn’t attend the Los Angeles event on Monday, July 19, crediting a rise in the city’s COVID-19 cases for her absence. Kent, 30, accompanied the film’s director and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and seemingly threw shade at the Transformers actress when she posted an Instagram Story photo of herself directly blocking Fox on the movie’s poster.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's All-Star Babylon Cast

Jean Smart is set to join the ever-expanding cast of Damien Chazelle's next feature, Babylon. The cast already includes an unbelievable amount of talent including Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash). Whew!
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Variety

Director Randall Emmett on Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ And How Martin Scorsese Inspired ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Stepping into the director’s chair for the first time is always a challenge, but for veteran TV and movie producer Randall Emmett that challenge was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. What was planned as an 18-day shoot, ultimately took a year thanks to shutdowns in various filming locales. But launching the true crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” — starring Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas — has proven to be just as nerve-wracking, particularly due to the continued uncertainty around COVID. “Considering what the world is still in, and now that things are escalating, I didn’t even...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Midnight in the Switchgrass: Emile Hirsch Flipping Detective Narrative

Actor Emile Hirsch is glad he took a chance on producer Randall Emmett, who made his directorial debut on the crime drama Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film follows an FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Hirsch plays Byron Crawford, a detective who's also on the case. I spoke with the star about his relationship with the producer-turned-director, playing a spiritually-driven detective and filming during the pandemic.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

New movies worth watching, Nicolas Cage recommendations, and more

This week we talked about the new Nicolas Cage movie, "Pig," chewed the fat on all things Anthony Bourdain and the documentary of his life, "Roadrunner," and rounded up new releases worth checking out. For the 'Staff Picks' section we went deep on our favorite Nic Cage movies and hopefully...
Movieswmleader.com

‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Review: A Grindhouse Serial-Killer Flick

The serial-killer thriller is a genre that, by now, has used up all its natural resources. It feels like there’s nothing left to discover in it — which is why last year’s “The Little Things,” for all its star power and ostensible ambition, seemed to be poking around under rocks we’d all looked under before. Even so, it’s been a while since we’ve had a serial-killer thriller that’s as flagrant a piece of old-school grindhouse sleaze as “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Midnight in the Switchgrass, 2021. Directed by Randall Emmett. Starring Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Emile Hirsch, Michael Beach, Jackie Cruz, Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Rose Stallone, Welker White, Sergio Rizzuto, Tyler Jon Olson, Olive Elise Abercrombie, and Katalina Viteri. SYNOPSIS:. An FBI agent and Florida State...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS Starring Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, and Bruce Willis

I got the opportunity to watch the film Midnight in the Switchgrass ahead of its release this week. The film has a great cast that is led by Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, as well as Bruce Willis. Fox plays an FBI agent who has been sent to Florida to investigate a string of murders alongside her partner, played by Willis. I thought Willis would play a larger role in the film, but he was pretty much there to establish that Fox was sort of a loose cannon, and he then moved on to deal with some personal issues going on in his life. We do see him appear again, but his role is really just peripheral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy