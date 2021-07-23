New Movies On Demand: ‘Zola,’ ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass,’ ‘How It Ends’+ More
So much can happen in a day or two. The world can end, or at least get thrown into complete chaos. This week’s featured new movies on VOD are all about what you can do in a day, from making amends and tying up the loose ends of your life, which is the basic premise of Zoe Lister-Jones’s new movie How It Ends, or starting out on a whirlwind journey that changes your life forever, as in the stripper-road trip romp Zola.decider.com
