(Farmington, MO) With a heat advisory in effect until 9 o'clock tonight officials with the City of Farmington are designating the Farmington Civic Center as a cooling center. The heat index is expected to be at or above 110°F today. The cooling center will be available to anyone needing a place to cool down from the hours of 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Water will also be available. Citizens are also encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure outdoor pets have adequate shade from the sun and plenty of water. For more information please contact the Farmington Civic Center at.