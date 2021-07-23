Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo focuses on distracted driving enforcement

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 9 days ago
–Today, the San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers that are violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law. Under the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while driving. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

“Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down,” Sergeant Jeff Booth and The San Luis Obispo Police Department said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post can wait.”

A driver cell phone violation is subject to a $157 fine for the first offense.

Other distractions include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket, reaching for an object on the floor or navigating a vehicle’s in-dash touchscreen.

“If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach,” police said in a news release.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

