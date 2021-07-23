Cancel
New Prague, MN

Stoltz to be new Head Boys Soccer Coach

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Stoltz was offered, and has accepted, the Head Boys Soccer Coach position at New Prague High School, pending approval by the New Prague School Board. Coach Stoltz has decades of soccer experience including coaching at the high school and collegiate levels. Stoltz was the Head Coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Dakota County Technical College (2002 to 2015) where he also served as Athletic Director. Stoltz also coached at Minnesota State University - Mankato and South Mountain Community College (Phoenix, AZ). As a college head coach, Cam holds an all-time coaching record of 382-256-59. Stoltz has also coached, and mentored, dozens of college soccer AllAmericans, both on the field and in the classroom.

