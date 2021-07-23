St. Lawrence River, Massena to host Major League Fishing Championship in 2022
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fishing pros will once again tackle the waters of the St. Lawrence River in 2022. Major League Fishing announced on Thursday that the St. Lawrence River and Massena have been selected to host its 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Championship in 2022. This event will feature the top 50 anglers of the season for professional bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit.www.informnny.com
