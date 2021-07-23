Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston police make several arrests, recover firearms near Faneuil Hall

By Boston 25 News staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
BOSTON — Boston police said they made several arrests connected to robberies reported at Faneuil Hall.

PREVIOUS: Police investigating string of late night robberies near Faneuil Hall

In addition to the arrests, police said they also recovered several firearms.

At least a dozen robberies have been reported at the popular Boston location in the past three months, according to officials.

According to sources, the victims are mostly men who are leaving bars by themselves around closing time.

Some of the reported attacks involved victims getting punched before being robbed of their wallets, cell phones and a house key in one case.

Another common trend in the crimes is that victims were being ambushed while waiting for an Uber or Lyft.

