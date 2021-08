Simon S. Andersen, the creator of Owlboy and CEO and art director at D-Pad Studio, has to be one of the most gifted artists in the video game industry. Pixel art or otherwise, his Twitter is just filled with breathtaking art in a variety of different styles, several of them being fan art celebrations of things like Metroid. And sometimes, Andersen’s passion for reimagining the classics takes him to unusual places. On that note, the Owlboy creator has shared a new fan concept video reimagining obscure Mega Man DOS games as one unified, modern Mega Man game, complete with a level tease for Dyna Man.