Can a new way to measure tropical rainforest vulnerability help save them?

By Craig Welch
nationalgeographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of top scientists, brought together by the National Geographic Society, built an index to detect which forests need urgent help. It’s more than just the Amazon. Rainforests across the tropics, from Indonesia to Central America and from Madagascar to the jungles around the Mekong River, are being cut or burned—to make way for ranches, farms, and palm oil plantations, to be logged for wood or cleared for roads and other human development. Across the globe, up to 20 percent of tropical rainforests has been cleared just since the 1990s, while another 10 percent has been damaged as climate change brings higher temperatures, longer dry seasons, and more frequent droughts.

