Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

A proposed LGBTQ center on Chicago’s South Side garners community opinions, hopes and concerns

By Maya Mokh Chicago Tribune
Quad Cities Onlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — To Noel Green, being a part of Chicago’s South Side Black LGBTQ community “feels like being a part of a space, but essentially the underground of it.”. “It is something that you can live your truth, but only after darkness comes,” said Green, a University of Chicago public policy and social work student, public health practitioner and manager of outreach and care engagement at the Chicago Center for HIV Elimination.

qconline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Black Community#South Siders#Homelessness#University Of Chicago#Pride Action Tank#Black Lgbtq#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban push closer to front lines of two major Afghanistan cities

The Taliban has started to make inroads in two of Afghanistan’s major cities after they launched attacks at several airports on Saturday. Airports in the the second and fourth largest cities in the country, Kandahar and Herat, were struck by rockets launched by the insurgent group on Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy