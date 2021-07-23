Reckoning with Family Legacies at an Ohio Drive-Thru Liquor Store
We are the only car in the drive-thru convenience store. This is a place where you can, from the comfort of your vehicle, purchase what you need. Chips and candy. Cigarettes and lottery. Vodka and beer. We are here on a quick run—nothing more and nothing less. So, it was not a surprise she said nothing of my fancy European SUV when we climbed into it a few minutes ago—just ignored its insistent dinging when she forgot the seatbelt. She didn’t seem to care about the heated leather seats, the bright navigation screen, or the matching black rims and tint. The bar attached to the drive-thru is of no interest, either. Our destination is in and out with no need to leave the warmth of this space. My faux, big-city success means nothing during this weekend visit.lithub.com
Comments / 0