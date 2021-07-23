Reckoning with Family Legacies at an Ohio Drive-Thru Liquor Store

It's no secret that we've all spent the past year hitting the bottle a bit more than usual. As lockdowns began across the country in the late winter and early spring of 2020 to stop the spread of COVID, Nielsen reported a startling 262 percent increase in online sales of alcohol, compared to the same time in 2019. And, as we do about most things, Americans have some strong opinions when it comes to what they like to drink, but those preferences differ depending on where you live. Wondering if your favorite brand of whiskey, vodka, rum, brandy, or tequila is a fan favorite near you? Well, Business Insider teamed up with the social app BARTENDr to analyze posts and photos of 700,000 users to determine the brands of liquor they prefer, and where certain kinds reign supreme. The data showed that whiskey was the spirit of choice for 30 states, with two brands in particular getting multiple mentions, but there are definitely some outliers. To find out which state is taking Jägermeister shots and which is downing Fireball, read on to see what the most popular brand of liquor is in your state.