Ted Lasso Season 2: Dani Rojas Discovers Football Is Death Too

A year ago, in its final season on the air, the Netflix TV series called "Schitt's Creek" - that's spelled S-C-H-I-T-T-apostrophe-S - dominated the Emmy Awards in the situation comedy categories. This fall, I expect the first season of a new Apple TV+ sitcom, "Ted Lasso," will do the same thing and for many of the same reasons. Like "Schitt's Creek," "Ted Lasso" has a very talented cast and some great scripts. Also like "Schitt's Creek," and unlike most of today's TV comedies, "Ted Lasso" is nice. It has heart. It not only makes you laugh, it makes you feel good. And in these uncertain, uneasy pandemic times, that makes it an almost perfect show to watch. The first season of "Ted Lasso" is up for 20 Emmy nominations, not only for outstanding comedy series and for Jason Sudeikis in the title role, but for two of the supporting actresses and four of the supporting actors. And every nomination is well-deserved. Season 2 begins this week, and it's just as warm and just as funny.