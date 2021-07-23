Cancel
Ted Lasso Season 2: Dani Rojas Discovers Football Is Death Too

By Alec Bojalad
Den of Geek
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1. In its first season, Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso was regarded as an optimistic breath of fresh air. This tale of a kind American football coach in London politely asked us all to be curious, not judgmental. And in the process, it created a legion of fans excited for more of Ted Lasso’s (Jason Sudeikis) cheerful disposition in season 2. So how does season 2, which premiered this Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+, fulfill those good vibes? Why, by killing a dog, of course!

